Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone? Where is Jimmy at now?

Is Jefferson White leaving Yellowstone, and at this point, just how worried should you be? It’s been a while since Jimmy was on-screen.

Will that change during tonight’s new episode? At this point, the best mantra we can give is that anything is possible. Remember that Kathryn Kelly (who plays his love interest / fellow ranch worker Emily) was promoted to series regular before season 5; this is a pretty strong indicator that you will see both characters at some point

Of course, here is the problem: Last we saw from these characters, they were heading back to Texas. Jimmy has found a place for himself at the 6666 Ranch, where he evolved into more of a genuine cowboy than who he was at the Yellowstone. There, he kept trying to be someone he wasn’t, and then there was that whole storyline with Mia that put all of that pressure on him. We’re excited for what his future could hold now, and we tend to think that he could be a part of an upcoming 6666 spin-off show.

Yet, we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves right now. We do think he’s going to turn up again at some point on Yellowstone, and even if he does not turn up tonight, you could still see him down the road. We’ve already seen a way for the Dutton Ranch to interact with the folks down in Texas, and that could easily happen again at some point in the future. Also, Jimmy is still friends with a lot of the people at the Bunkhouse! We have a hard time thinking that he’s going to head south and then after that, he’s never going to talk or visit any of them ever again. (We have missed his energy with that group so far this season.)

