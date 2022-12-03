Jeremy Clarkson backs Keir Starmer for PM after ‘idiot Lego Head’

Weighing in on the debate, Jeremy penned earlier this year for the publication: “In a brief diversion this week, Sir Lego Head stopp­ed talking about ­parties and asked the Tories why they keep raising taxes on working people.”

He fumed: “Well, you idiot, it might have something to do with the fact they can’t very well raise taxes on people who aren’t working.”

Jeremy’s views on Sir Keir have changed several times over the past few years, as in 2020, the star said he could potentially vote Labour for the first time under his leadership, despite joking about the politician’s haircut.

Sir Keir had responded during an appearance on LBC radio: “I’m very pleased to have the votes of as many people as possible… whether I’ve got to change my hairstyle for every single vote we’ll have to wait and see.

“I’m very pleased that people are beginning to notice that the Labour party has changed and that’s good.”