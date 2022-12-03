John Lennon Said 1 Beatles Song Was Based on Motown

TL;DR:

John Lennon said Motown inspired one of The Beatles’ songs. He said the song was one of Paul McCartney’s best. Subsequently, he discussed his interpretation of the track.

John Lennon felt 1 of The Beatles’ songs was about acid

The book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono includes an interview from 1980. In it, he was asked about “Got to Get You Into My Life.” “Paul’s again,” he said. “I think that was one of his best songs, too, because the lyrics are good and I didn’t write them. You see?”

John discussed “Got to Get You Into My Life” in the context of Paul’s work. “When I say that he could write lyrics if he took the effort, here’s an example,” he said. “It actually describes his experience taking acid. I think that’s what he’s talking about. I couldn’t swear to it, but I think it was a result of that.”