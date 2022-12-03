Jordan, Norway to cooperate on renewable energy – Jordan

AMMAN — Jordan and Norway signed various

memoranda of understanding in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and oil and gas

exploration, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said

According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the

agreements were established following a Jordanian delegation’s visit to Norway.

The delegation included Kharabsheh, representatives from the public and private

sectors, and civil society institutions.

During the visit, the delegation met with Norwegian

Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland and discussed the prospects of

advancing a MENA region-Europe electrical interconnection to supply Europe with

clean and affordable energy supplies.

During the trip,

the Jordanian delegation attended meetings and site visits with energy-focused

businesses in an effort to increase investment in renewable energy, green

hydrogen, and oil and gas exploration.

In a meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Climate

Change and Environment Espen Barth Eide, the delegation presented the steps

Jordan has taken to combat the effects of climate change, including the climate

change policy and the Nationally Determined Contributions document. The

document includes an increase in Jordan’s commitment to reduce emissions by 31

percent by the year 2030.

