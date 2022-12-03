Jordan, Norway to cooperate on renewable energy – Jordan

AMMAN — Jordan and Norway signed various
memoranda of understanding in green hydrogen, renewable energy, and oil and gas
exploration, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabsheh said
in a statement on Saturday.
According to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the
agreements were established following a Jordanian delegation’s visit to Norway.
The delegation included Kharabsheh, representatives from the public and private
sectors, and civil society institutions.
During the visit, the delegation met with Norwegian
Minister of Petroleum and Energy Terje Aasland and discussed the prospects of
advancing a MENA region-Europe electrical interconnection to supply Europe with
clean and affordable energy supplies.
During the trip,
the Jordanian delegation attended meetings and site visits with energy-focused
businesses in an effort to increase investment in renewable energy, green
hydrogen, and oil and gas exploration.
In a meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Climate
Change and Environment Espen Barth Eide, the delegation presented the steps
Jordan has taken to combat the effects of climate change, including the climate
change policy and the Nationally Determined Contributions document. The
document includes an increase in Jordan’s commitment to reduce emissions by 31
percent by the year 2030.
