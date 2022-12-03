Jordanian-Norwegian cooperation agreement on green hydrogen,

Ammon News – The minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Saleh Kharabsheh, announced on Saturday agreement of Jordan and Norway have agreed to sign a number of memorandums of Understanding for cooperation in the fields of green hydrogen, renewable energy and oil and gas exploration.

The delegation’s visit comes to follow up on the results of His Majesty King Abdullah’s visit to Norway in last March, in which the ways to enhance cooperation in the field of energy and climate change, were discussed, Kharabsheh said.

Kharabsheh pointed to a meeting between the Jordanian delegation and the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tarje Osland, during which the two sides discussed future steps to enhance cooperation, especially in the field of infrastructure of the sector and joint work with the aim of preparing a project for electrical interconnection between the countries of the Middle East and North Africa with European countries to be able to provide them with green energy at relatively low costs.

During the meeting, the importance of benefiting from the currently available infrastructure to transport green hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources was stressed.

Kharabsheh pointed out that the visit included meetings and visits to companies specialized in the field of energy to attract investments in the field of renewable energy, green hydrogen and oil and gas exploration.

During the meeting with the Norwegian Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Aspen Barth Eide, the Minister of Environment, Muawiya Radaideh, presented the measures taken to confront the effects of climate change in Jordan, such as the climate change policy and the Nationally Determined Contributions document, which includes raising Jordan’s commitment to reduce emissions by 31% by 2030.

The delegation stressed the importance of the initiative launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein during COP27 (Refugees and Climate Nexus) to obtain Norway’s support for this initiative.