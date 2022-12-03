Just Stop Oil activists target Harrods and tuck into beds

Just Stop Oil tested the patience of Britons again on Saturday, as protestors tucked themselves into beds in Harrods. Footage inside the London superstore showed activists lying in display beds with signs demanding an end to “fuel poverty”.

Footage of so-called “warm up” demonstrations on Saturday also showed security guards confronting protesters lying on sofas inside the shop in Knightsbridge, London.

They said they were “rapidly” escorted out of the department store by about 20 security guards.