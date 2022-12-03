Kaleidoscope: Release Date, Cast, And More For Netflix’s

A heist, a mystery, and Giancarlo Esposito: what more could you want in a series? Esposito stars as Leo Pap, the mastermind of the operation who is in it for more than just the money — Leo is also after revenge. Along with Esposito, expect to see the following faces play prominent roles in “Kaleidoscope”: Jai Courteney (“The Suicide Squad”), Paz Vega (“Rambo: Last Blood”), Rufus Sewell (“Old”), Tati Gabrielle (“Uncharted,” “You”), Peter Mark Kendall (“The Americans”), Rosaline Elbay (“Ramy”), Niousha Noor (“The Night”), Jordan Mendoza (“Maurice on Mars”), Soojeong Son (“Servant”) and Hemky Madera (“Queen of the South”).

The experimental crime drama comes from series creator Eric Garcia, who previously penned the scripts for “Repo Men” and “Strange But True.” Garcia serves as showrunner ad head writer, while directing duties are shared amongst Russell Fine, Everardo Gout, Mairzee Almas, and Robert Townsend.