Under-7 tennis players from Kalutara Balika Vidyalaya pose with their medals after ending runners-up at the all-island inter school Kids Play Day at the Sri Lanka Tennis Association in Colombo last month. They are Shanudi Subasinghe, Sanudi Karunaratne, Thanudi Damunage, JKD Aadya Himandee, Sethumsa Perera, HM Sayuni Nulathma,Omashi Silva and Jayali Wickremasinghe. They were coached by Ashen Samidhu