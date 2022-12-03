Kate and William ‘scratching their heads’ on how to respond

The Prince and Princess of Wales are still “scratching their heads” over how to respond to Harry and Meghan Markle. The Daily Express’ Royal Correspondent Richard Palmer told the Royal Round Up that the couple had been blindsided by the trailer for the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary. The trailer was released in the middle of Kate, the Princess of Wales and Prince William’s three-day trip to Boston.

Royal insiders accused Harry and Meghan of sabotaging the Prince and Princess of Wales’ US visit, according to The Times.

The sources suggest the Sussexes deliberately timed the release of their Netflix documentary trailer to coincide with William and Kate’s Boston trip.

Mr Palmer highlighted the flood of headlines about Harry and Meghan in recent weeks, and warned it was “not going away”.

He said: “You had the Crown, you have this documentary on Netflix, you have a human rights award being given to Harry and Meghan for standing up to racism.”

