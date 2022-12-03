‘Kate needs to play it safe’ in Boston amid ‘all the current

An expert has analysed Kate Middleton’s Boston trip and warned the Princess needs to play it safe amid recent royal news. Celebrity and royal style expert Miranda Holder took to her TikTok account @themirandaholder.
She said: “Let’s take a closer look at Kate’s Royal Tour outfits. On day two William and Kate continued to work hard in Boston. And so far we have seen over five outfits on Kate within 48 hours.
“Tailoring continues to be a theme of the trip. So let’s take a closer look at Kate’s first appointment yesterday. She wore her most fashion-forward outfit so far.
“She twinned a beautiful wine-coloured Roland Mouret suit with a pink silk pussy-bow blouse, berry-toned court shoes and a lovely berry-coloured top handle Chanel bag that we’ve seen Kate use before. We’ve got a bit of matchy-matchy with William’s sweater going on of course. And the berry tones felt slightly festive without being overly in your face.”
The look was a nod to the visit, an example of diplomatic dressing. Miranda said: “Notably, this is the first instance of a US designer in the tour wardrobe so far. Her brown boots completed Kate’s signature monochrome look and we’re from Gianvito Rossi, which is proving to be Kate’s new favourite footwear brand.”
Fans were quick to praise Kate’s look. One wrote, “Catherine is impeccable!” while another said, “I’m loving her wardrobe at the moment.”
One fan of the Duchess wrote: “Suits ‘suit’ her so well. Interesting to watch her move to a more professional image. She nails it.”
Another said: “I can’t get enough of Kate’s outfits! She and Wil always look so good, dignified.”
“She looks absolutely gorgeous,” one wrote, while another said, “She is just class pure elegance and class.”
Miranda recently discussed a fashion trick Kate uses to show off her famously slim waist.
The clever style tip is something anyone can recreate by carefully drawing attention to the slimmest part of their figure.
“Kate knows what suits her,” said Miranda. “She often wears slightly high-waisted trousers with a more fitted top, which is a silhouette that looks really good. Always defining that waist and definitely having fun with shoulders, blouses and blazers.”
One way Kate ensures her outfits always define her waist is by having them specifically tailored to her silhouette.
