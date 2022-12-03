‘Kate needs to play it safe’ in Boston amid ‘all the current

An expert has analysed Kate Middleton’s Boston trip and warned the Princess needs to play it safe amid recent royal news. Celebrity and royal style expert Miranda Holder took to her TikTok account @themirandaholder.

She said: “Let’s take a closer look at Kate’s Royal Tour outfits. On day two William and Kate continued to work hard in Boston. And so far we have seen over five outfits on Kate within 48 hours.

“Tailoring continues to be a theme of the trip. So let’s take a closer look at Kate’s first appointment yesterday. She wore her most fashion-forward outfit so far.

“She twinned a beautiful wine-coloured Roland Mouret suit with a pink silk pussy-bow blouse, berry-toned court shoes and a lovely berry-coloured top handle Chanel bag that we’ve seen Kate use before. We’ve got a bit of matchy-matchy with William’s sweater going on of course. And the berry tones felt slightly festive without being overly in your face.”

