Keep Your Pets Safe This Winter – Signals AZ

It’s important to be prepared for cold weather as we move along into the winter months. Our furry friends rely on their owners to make sure they are ready for winter. Here are some tips to prevent cold weather hazards from affecting the health of your pet.

Offer Extra Food and Water

Animals exert extra energy to stay warm when it’s cold. To help them maintain healthy energy levels, you may need to provide extra food to give them more energy to stay warm. Always make sure your pet has water and check your pet’s water bowl regularly in the winter to make sure it isn’t frozen.

Provide Shelter

In cold weather, it’s best to keep your pets indoor when possible. However, for outdoor pets this may not be possible. Make sure that your outdoor pets have a dry shelter that blocks the wind. Also, provide warmth in the shelter with plenty of blankets or straw.

Keep Toxic Fluids Out of Reach

Did you know that some different types of antifreeze have a sweet taste that could attract animals? Keep antifreeze and other toxic fluids out of reach to prevent your pet from unintentionally being poisoned.

Check Vehicle Before Starting

Cats and some other animals sometimes try to find warmth inside the hood of a parked car. Before you start your vehicle, check under your hood and car to make sure no animals are hiding away. To scare away any animals, you can knock on your hood before starting the vehicle.

Dress Them Warmly

Even our pets would appreciate a coat or blanket on a cold winter day. Especially short-haired animals. If your pet starts to shiver when exposed to the cold, then you may want to get them something warm to wear. Olsen’s in Prescott has a huge selection of items to keep your pets warm! Our Prescott location carries dog sweaters, hoodies, and waterproof insulated jackets along with horse blankets sized for miniature horses all the way up to 84” horse blankets.

