King Charles’ reign has ‘parallels’ to ‘suppressed’ Queen

Royal Mob is a Sky History series about Queen Victoria’s family tree, which focuses on her four “favourite” granddaughters, the Hesse sisters. She was the late Queen Elizabeth II’s and the late Prince Philip’s great-great-grandmother. As their eldest son King Charles III awaits his coronation, historian Miranda Carter and showrunner Tom Stubberfield compared his reign with Queen Victoria’s.

Royal Mob was the term Victoria used to describe her family which consisted of nine children, 42 grandchildren and 87 great-grandchildren.

Historian Miranda Carter, who was part of the show Royal Mob, opened up to Express.co.uk and other media about the monarch’s 60-year reign and the First World War which followed.

She explained: “I think the thing about her is her extraordinary, forceful personality, as you can tell.

“And one of the reasons for this was that she basically thought she was never wrong.

