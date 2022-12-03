Kyiv blasts ‘blood money’ over BP boss’s stake in Russian energy

In a letter to BP boss Bernard Looney, President Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief economic adviser said the company has failed to follow through on a promise made when Vladimir Putin’s invasion began.

He said the firm has failed to drop a 19.75 percent stake in Russian energy giant Rosneft, leaving it risking “complicity with Russia’s war crimes”.

Oleg Ustenko called on the company to drop its investment as promised, or set up a fund for Ukrainian families.

He said: “BP was among the first of the oil majors to announce its intention to exit Russia by selling its stake in Rosneft, the Kremlin’s oil company.

“Yet after nine months of Russian aggression, war crimes and the bombardment of civilian infrastructure, all funded and fuelled by Russian oil, gas and coal, BP remains a shareholder in Rosneft.

“Our position is clear – companies must leave Russia or risk complicity with Russia’s war crimes.

“Any European company which continues to profit from the Russian fossil fuel sector should establish a fund to dedicate that money to Ukrainian victims of the war.”