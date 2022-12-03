Categories
Kym Marsh ‘to steal Glitterball trophy’ from Hamza in Strictly


Sharing her thoughts on who could be at risk this weekend, Dr Jill believes Will Mellor may be at risk.

The expert believes Will’s dancing ability isn’t as good as his co-stars.

Dr Jill, who predicted Ellie’s elimination last weekend, went on to say: “Ellie’s dancing is not at the same level as Fleur, Molly, Kym, or Hamza’s.

“I would say the same for Will Mellor. Based purely on performance, I would predict Will will be eliminated this weekend. “

