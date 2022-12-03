Lady Susan Hussey’s friend says ‘deafness’ may have played role in row

Lady Susan allegedly asked her where her “people came from” and when she first “came here” despite her being a British woman.

Ms Fulani suggested her comments went beyond the individual and showed “institutional racism”.

Buckingham Palace has apologised for the incident, with a statement pledging to take it “extremely seriously”, with an investigation to “establish the full details”.

Officials said the comments were “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”, adding they had “reached out” to Ms Fulani.