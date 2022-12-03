Las Vegas’ Best Off-Strip Hotels and Resorts

The Las Vegas Strip is famous around the world, but you don’t have to stay on it during your trip. Chances are you’ll visit the casinos on the Strip, see the Bellagio fountains, and just explore the street itself regardless of where you stay, so it’s actually better for everyone if you choose a location off-Strip.

Off-Strip hotels tend to be more budget-friendly, and they’re also better positioned between more than one hotspot in the city. You can make a pitstop at the Convention Centeror at the Fashion Mall, for example, and split up your time between all the big things to do in the city.

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

For a stunning hotel, delicious eating, and a massive casino, all within easy reach of the action, head to Westgate.

Westgate Resorts Vegas offers something for everyone. While it’s not on The Strip itself, it’s just a block away from all the action. You’ll also be within walking distance of the monorail system and the Las Vegas Convention Center that’s frequently open to the public. On-site, you’ll find a massive casino, the world’s largest sports booking hall, pools, and other top amenities like live shows.

SAHARA Las Vegas Hotel and Casino

This SAHARA offers a pick of design thanks to its individually-styled towers, each offering its own theme to suit your tastes.

This 4-star hotel is a set of modern buildings that offer stylish rooms designed by Phillippe Starchk. They come with their own sitting areas, designer toiletries, and other standard modern amenities like Wi-Fi and flatscreen televisions. Plus, you have seven great dining options, a massive casino, and rooftop pools with incredible views over the city.

The Orleans Hotel and Casino

Can’t make up your mind between New Orleans and Las Vegas? Get the best of both worlds at this themed hotel.

This hotel and casino brings the best of Bourbon Street right to you. You’ll be charmed by the Southern-inspired décor and serviceand have a great pick of over 1800 rooms that feature contemporary design and your choice of bedding. For entertainment, this hotel offers a spa, showrooms, a bowling alley, and even an onsite movie theatre.

Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino

This fun Off-Strip hotel has over 2,500 suites that offer some incredible views over the city.

Soak in the views with wall-to-ceiling windows in this all-suite hotel and casino. Not only will you have a great room to relax in, but you’ll also be able to use their fitness center, spa, hot tubs, swimming pools, a zipline, play miniature golf, and more. In terms of nightlife, this hotel features several nightclubs and, of course, a casino. What more could you want from Vegas?