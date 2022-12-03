Law and Order boss drops hint on Amanda Rollins’ future

As the detective’s final episode approaches, Law and Order SVU viewers will soon be saying goodbye to Amanda Rollins (played by Kelli Giddish). Although she will be handing in her gun and badge, fans could potentially see Rollins elsewhere in the franchise.

After Kelli confirmed her exit, viewers were distraught to learn they would soon bid adieu to the fan-favourite.

The character’s troubled childhood resonated with viewers, as she was able to help those who battled similar trauma in the special victims unit.

As well as her childhood, Rollins went on to deal with toxic family members, a gambling addiction, relationship issues, single parenthood, and sexual assault.

With her final episode approaching, Rollins will be saying goodbye to her crime-busting role to embark on a new career in teaching.

