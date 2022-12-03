Law and Order boss drops hint on Amanda Rollins’ future

As the detective’s final episode approaches, Law and Order SVU viewers will soon be saying goodbye to Amanda Rollins (played by Kelli Giddish). Although she will be handing in her gun and badge, fans could potentially see Rollins elsewhere in the franchise.
After Kelli confirmed her exit, viewers were distraught to learn they would soon bid adieu to the fan-favourite.
The character’s troubled childhood resonated with viewers, as she was able to help those who battled similar trauma in the special victims unit.
As well as her childhood, Rollins went on to deal with toxic family members, a gambling addiction, relationship issues, single parenthood, and sexual assault.
With her final episode approaching, Rollins will be saying goodbye to her crime-busting role to embark on a new career in teaching.
READ MORE: Strictly’s Hamza Yassin faces finale blow as expert spots habit
This decision came after dealing with the trauma of being shot during the season 24 premiere.
While investigating an international crime ring and tracking down sex trafficking victim Nicole, the two women were ambushed when she was called in for questioning.
Although Rollins tried to protect Nicole, the detective was shot in the abdomen but was soon rescued by the SVU team quickly arrived.
However, Rollins suffered immense PTSD which began to affect her home life as she became overprotective of her children.
As well as Law and Order SVU, there is Law and Order OC and the recently reprised original Law and Order.
If Rollins is to appear elsewhere in the franchise it’s likely to be in the role of a detective.
Kelli could soon repose her character on an occasional basis if any of the other teams need advice.
While this is yet to be confirmed, Kelli told fans about her departure in a statement earlier in the year.
She wrote: “Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life.
“I’ve been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years.
“There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She’s grown and changed, and I have as well.
“I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I’m grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life.”
Law and Order SVU season 24 continues on Thursdays on NBC in the US. A UK release date had yet to be released.
Source link