I was curious about white supremacist Nick Fuentes surname so I did an online search.

His name is of Spanish origin, meaning fountain.

According to Name Your Roots at https://nameyourroots.com/, the surname may be of Jewish origin coming from Spain and Portugal.

This dates to Roman times when they exiled Jews around their Empire, including the Iberian Peninsula.

I wonder if Mr. Fuentes has researched his own genealogy.

Consuelo Torres White

Port Angeles