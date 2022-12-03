Life of tragic footballer to be ITV drama

Aged 20, Justin became one of the first players to command a £1million transfer fee when he moved from Norwich City to Nottingham Forest.

In 1990 he came out as gay. He took his own life in 1998 aged 37.

Bafta-nominated writer Kwame Kwei-Armah’s series, titled Fash, will dramatise how in 1981 his younger brother John also signed for Norwich.

As Justin’s life becomes mired by pitch-side rumour and tabloid headlines, John supersedes Justin as the “famous Fashanu” and by the time of his death, the two are estranged.

According to ITV, Fash will chart their lives from childhoods spent in Barnardo’s care homes to the care of a white foster family to their “tragic and irreconcilable” estrangement.