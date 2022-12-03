Lloyds Bank offers savers one of the ‘best’ rates at 5.25 percent

Lloyds bank says the account is “ideal” for those wanting to save money every month but still keep access to their cash and the account features as one of the top regular savings accounts currently out there by MoneyFacts.co.uk. With a regular savings account, people commit to paying in a certain amount each month. In return, the bank or building society gives someone a higher interest rate than they would get with their current account or ordinary savings account.

The 5.25 percent interest rate is fixed and cannot be changed for 12 months which means people can earn interest on the high rate for the entire account term.

After the 12 months term is finished, the account will become a Standard Saver, which currently only has 0.4 percent interest.

After the account term is over, people then are able to reopen the account again and save for another 12 months.

To save, people will need to set up a standing order of between £25 and £400 every month with the order needing to reach the savings account by the 25th of the month.

READ MORE: Pensioners could get ‘lifeline’ payment worth up to £370 per month