Logpoint named a Major Player in 2022

COPENHAGEN & BOSTON, November 30, 2022 – Logpoint has been named a Major Player in the latest IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SIEM 2022 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49029922, November 2022). Logpoint Converged SIEM is a security operations platform that converges SIEM, SOAR, UEBA, and security for business-critical systems such as SAP. “We’re proud to be included in IDC MarketScape for worldwide SIEM software as a Major Player. We always strive to empower our customers through cutting-edge technology to overcome the complex challenges they face in cybersecurity – from the expanding attack surfaces to solution saturation and lack of cybersecurity professionals,” says Jesper Zerlang, Logpoint CEO. Logpoint Converged SIEM accelerates detection and response and enables efficiencies of scale while consolidating the technology stack. It increases security posture, eliminates the complexity of operating siloed products, and allows analysts to automate across tools based on a unified high-quality data foundation from the entire IT landscape.