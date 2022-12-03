Loid Risks Isolating Yor As He And Fiona Take To The Court For A

What date and time will Spy x Family episode 22 ‘The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon’ release worldwide on Crunchyroll?

Spy x Family is now entering its final part of season 1, with viewers having seen the Forgers come together and grow into a legitimate family over the past 21 episodes.

However, a frosty wrench has been thrown into this adorable anime machine, the introduction of a new love interest for Loid in fellow WISE operative Fiona Frost.

As Fiona takes aim at Yor’s position as Loid’s would-be wife, fans are eagerly counting down to the release of Spy x Family episode 22 – here is everything that you need to know.

Spy x Family ep 22: Release date and time

Spy x Family ep 22 (Part 2 episode 10) is scheduled to premiere around the world on Saturday, December 3.

The latest episode from the Spy x Family anime adaptation is set to release via the Crunchyroll anime streaming platform at the following international times:

Pacific Time – 8:30 AM

Eastern Time – 11:30 AM

British Time – 4:30 PM

European Time – 5:30 PM

India Time – 10 PM

Philippine Time – 12:30 AM

Australia Central Daylight Time – 3 AM

New episodes from the Spy x Family English dub also release on Saturdays, with new episodes dropping at 2:30 PM PT/5:30 PM ET/10:30 PM GMT on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from episode 22

Spy x Family episode 22 is set to be titled ‘The Underground Tennis Tournament: The Campbelldon’ and is actually the first non-split installment since episode 15 ‘A New Family Member.’

The preview trailer for episode 22, shown after the ED on episode 21, opens with a close-up shot of Fiona looking her usually steely self as Loid looks concerned about something whilst standing in his bedroom.

We then see a shot of two blonde-haired tennis players; obviously, Loid and Fiona in disguise, before we see Anya and Bond with tennis rackets at the local park.

The trailer ends with a look at two scruffy-looking tennis players, an image of Yor standing alone whilst Loid and Fiona play on…and finally, to Loid and Fiona (in disguise) slow dancing.

The official Japanese website for the anime will provide a short story caption in the hours before the domestic broadcast; this article will be updated as soon as that information becomes available.

Spy x Family manga sits atop the Honto rankings

This week, the Japanese bookstore Honto revealed its annual rankings for 2022s digital manga readership and surprise, surprise; Spy x Family is ranked first.

As revealed in a press release via Crunchyroll, the 10 best-selling manga volumes of 2022 on the platform are:

SPY×FAMILY volume 9 (Tatsuya Endo) JUJUTSU KAISEN volume 19 (Gege Akutami) Do not say mystery volume 11 (Yumi Tamura) Golden Kamuy volume 31 (Satoru Noda) Kingdom volume 65 (Yasuhisa Hara) The Apothecary Diaries volume 10 (Natsu Hyuga) My Dress-Up Darling volume 9 (Shinichi Fukuda) That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime volume 20 (Fuse, Taiki Kawakami) Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End volume 7 (Kanehito Yamada, Tsukasa Abe) Made in Abyss volume 11 (Akihito Tsukushi)

By Tom Llewellyn – [email protected]

