Madonna looks half her age dancing and flashing legs at Sex book

Like A Virgin hitmaker Madonna, 64, looked a fraction of her age as she partied the night away with her family and friends at the Miami Art Basel re-launch of her Sex coffee table book.

The singer collaborated with Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello to co-curate the exhibit, and she dressed to impress while celebrating their hard work.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram insight, Madonna could be seen twerking up a storm at the exhibit, grinding on a column inside the gallery.

The provocative mum-of-six then hit the beach with the rest of her guests, parading her ageless figure in a busty black corset, which she paired with tiny sequin shorts and fishnets, while showing off her famous dance moves behind the DJ decks.

Madonna could be seen smiling proudly at the event and hugging her daughter Lourdes, 26, who she shares with ex Carlos Leon, while showing off the opulent diamond grill on her teeth.