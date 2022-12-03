Malaika Arora Asks Trolls When Will They Move On From Her Past

Malaika Arora is one of the hottest actresses in Bollywood. She often swooned everyone with her oh-so-gorgeous style quotient. Moreover, the actress often grabs attention because of her relationships. Time and again, we have even witnessed Malaika getting trolled for her divorce from Arbaaz Khan and her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. And now, in the new promo video of Malaika’s upcoming OTT show, Moving In With Malaika, the actress opened up about the same and asked the trolls when will they move on from her past relationship.

On December 3, 2022, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a promo video of her new OTT show, Moving In With Malaika. The video clip includes small snippets from her upcoming show. In one of the segments of the video, we can see we can see Malaika addressing a bunch of audience and saying that she and her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan have moved on in their lives. The Chhaiya Chhhaiya girl further asked everyone when will they move on. Moreover, Malaika looked stunning in black tight-fitted leather pants paired with a similar-coloured bralette top.

Further, in the video, we can even see Kareena Kapoor Khan congratulating Malaika on her new show. The Pataudi begum even gave a piece of advice to her BFF and asked her to let her guard down in the show. She urged Malaika to enjoy the new journey of her life and asked her to take the plunge with her upcoming OTT show, Moving In With Malaika. Moreover, Kareena mentioned that as a friend, she believes that Malaika is a strong woman and an extremely guarded person. Concluding her message, Kareena even said that it would be really interesting to see Malaika in a reality show and open up about her life.

In the same video, we can see Malaika having a chit-chat session with the film director, Farah Khan. Talking about her life, Malaika said that every single decision that she has taken in her life has been worthy. She even mentioned that she is happy about the steps she has taken in her life and has no regrets.

For the unintiated, it was on November 10, 2022, when Malaika Arora had taken to her IG handle and informed her fans about her new show, Moving In With Malaika. She shared a poster of her new show and mentioned that she is coming up with a new reality show, wherein, her fans could get to know more about her personal space.

We love Malaika’s unapologetic attitude. What about you? Let us know!

