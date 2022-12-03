Man Utd told Cody Gakpo can be their own Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester United target Cody Gakpo has been compared to Kevin De Bruyne amid reports that the Red Devils will step up their transfer pursuit in January. Manager Erik ten Hag supposedly flirted with the idea of signing him in the summer, and a string of stellar World Cup performances will only have upped his stock in the Dutchman’s mind.

Gakpo has put together a mesmerising season so far for PSV Eindhoven. With just 14 Eredivisie games under his belt in 2022/23, the 6ft 3in attacker has proven he can do it all with nine league goals and no less than 12 assists.

The same goal-scoring exploits have carried over into the Europa League, Dutch domestic cups and, perhaps most importantly, the World Cup. With the Netherlands topping Group A and setting up a Round of 16 clash with the USA, Gakpo has scored three of the team’s five goals, including one in every game so far.

With United rumoured to be weighing up whether to meet PSV’s reported £52million asking price, Brentford centre-back Ben Mee believes that United may get more than they bargained for by recruiting the 23-year-old as he claims to have seen shades of De Bruyne in his recent performances.

