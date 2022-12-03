Meet Powderworld: A Lightweight Simulation Environment For

Despite recent advances in RL research, the ability to generalize to new tasks remains one of the major issues in both reinforcement learning (RL) and decision-making. RL agents perform remarkably in a single-task setting but frequently make mistakes when faced with unforeseen obstacles. Additionally, single-task RL agents can largely overfit the tasks they are trained on, rendering them unsuitable for real-world applications. This is where a general agent that can successfully handle various unprecedented tasks and unforeseen difficulties can be useful.

The vast majority of general agents are trained using a variety of diverse tasks. Recent deep-learning research has shown that a model’s capacity to generalize correlates closely with the amount of training data used. The main problem, however, is that developing training tasks is expensive and difficult. As a result, most typical settings are by nature overly-specific and narrow in their focus on a single task type. Most prior research in this field has focused on specialized task distributions for multi-task training, with special attention to a particular decision-making problem. The RL community would significantly benefit from a “foundation environment” that allows a variety of tasks originating from the same core rules, as there is an ever-increasing need to research the links between training tasks and generalization. Additionally, a setting that makes it simple to compare different training task variations would be advantageous.

Taking a step towards supporting agent learning and multi-task generalization, two researchers from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) devised Powderworld, a simulation environment. This simple simulation environment runs directly on the GPU to effectively offer environment dynamics. Within its current, Powderworld also includes two frameworks for specifying world-modeling and reinforcement learning tasks. While it was found in the reinforcement learning instance that an increase in task complexity promotes generalization up to a specific inflection point, after which performance deteriorates, world models trained on increasingly complex environments demonstrate improved transfer performance. The team believes these results can serve as a fantastic springboard for further community research that utilizes Powderworld as an initial model to investigate generalization.

Powderworld was developed with the intention of being modular and supportive of emergent interactions without sacrificing its capacity for expressive design. Fundamental principles that specify how two nearby elements should interact make up the core of Powderworld. The consistency of these norms provides the basis for agent generalization. Additionally, these local interactions may be expanded to create emergent larger-scale phenomena. Agents can therefore generalize by using these fundamental Powderworld priors.

Another significant obstacle to RL generalization is that tasks are frequently nonadjustable. An ideal environment should instead offer a space for tasks that may be explored and can represent exciting objectives and challenges. Each task is represented by Powderworld as a 2D array of elements, allowing for various procedural creation techniques. An agent is more likely to face these obstacles because there are many different ways to evaluate a particular agent’s capabilities. Powerworld enables efficient runtime by executing huge simulation batches in parallel because it is built to run on the GPU. This benefit becomes essential because multi-task learning can be quite computationally expensive. In addition, Powderworld uses a matrix form compatible with neural networks for task design and agent observations.

In its most recent version, the team has provided a preliminary foundation for training world models within Powderworld. The goal of the world model is to forecast the state after a set number of simulation timesteps. The world model performance is reported on a collection of held-out test states since Powderworld experiments should look at generalization. Based on several studies, the team also found that models with more complex training data performed better in terms of generalization. More elements exposed to the models during training resulted in greater performance, demonstrating that Powderworld’s realistic simulation is rich enough for world models to develop representations that can be altered.

The team concentrated on exploring stochastically diverse tasks for reinforcement learning, where agents had to overcome unknown obstacles during testing. Experiment evaluations showed that increasing the complexity of the training task aids in generalization up until a task-specific inflection point, after which overly complex training tasks create instability during reinforcement learning. This distinction between the impact of complexity on training in the Powderworld world modeling and reinforcement learning tasks draws attention to an interesting research issue for the future.

One of the main problems with reinforcement learning is generalizing to new, untested tasks. In order to address this problem, MIT researchers developed Powderworld, a simulation environment that can produce task distributions for both supervised and reinforcement learning. The creators of Powderworld expect that their lightweight simulation environment will stimulate further investigation into developing a robust yet computationally effective framework for task complexity and agent generalization. They anticipate that future research will use Powderworld to investigate unsupervised environment design strategies and open-ended agent learning and touch on various other topics.

