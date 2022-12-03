Meghan and Harry face scathing response after ‘crying’ in Netflix

“She told everybody that there was racism. She told everyone that she was the target of death threats and racism repeatedly, that the family refused to protect her.”

Posting the trailer on Twitter this week, Netflix wrote: “Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event. Coming soon, only on Netflix.”

While the docuseries had not been given an official release date, it’s clear viewers will be able to watch the revealing show soon.

It comes as the public also awaits Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, which is set to be released in January.

The book is set to cover the Duke of Sussex’s life from childhood through to his decision to leave the Royal Family behind.