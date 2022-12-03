Meghan and Harry like ‘dishwasher when it’s finished & keeps going’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will see a Netflix documentary focussed on their life and work since stepping away from the Royal Family released over the next few weeks. Netflix shared a teaser of the new project this week, sparking concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex further criticising senior royals over their treatment of the couple. But commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti warned Harry and Meghan are at risk of pushing their public supporters into turning their backs on them because of their constant “whinging.”
Speaking to LBC about the prospect of the Sussexes’ shelving their brutal campaign against the Royal Family, Mr Sacerdoti drew a parallel between the couple and a dishwasher constantly reminding its owner of its presence at the end of a cycle.
He said: “In terms of just pursuing fame, and fortune related to that, controversy never hurts.
“In that respect, love or hate them, they’re going to keep earning money, the money is going to keep rolling in from these sort of contracts – the massive Spotify contract, the Netflix contract, even the book deal.
“So I don’t think they need to worry about the money in that respect, and fame or infamy are both contributing to all that.
JUST IN: Princess of Wales kisses David Beckham in football icon’s surprise Earthshot appearance
“But, of course, it was their choice, they asked, I think the rumour says, if they could be more part-time, if they could have a more half in, half out relationship with the Royal Family and the Queen effectively ended their contract, kind of fired them and said, ‘not, that’s not possible.’
“But now what we’re getting is equivalent to disgruntled ex-employees, constantly whinging about the place they used to be.
“Obviously, in this case, it’s their family as well which makes it a little more awkward but also now much more ugly.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their working royals positions in March 2020, citing their desire to establish themselves as financially independent from the Crown.
DON’T MISS
The pair swiftly moved to California and later settled with their two children in Montecito, a small town on the outskirts of Santa Barbara.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later agreed to a bombshell interview with talk show supremo Oprah Winfrey during which they levelled serious accusations against the Royal Family.
Prince Harry claimed his father, the now-King, had financially cut him off and stopped answering his phone calls.
They also alleged a member of the family had asked questions about the skin colour of their son Archie ahead of his birth. Ms Winfrey later said Harry had clarified neither the Queen nor Prince Philip had been involved.
The Netflix fly-on-the-wall documentary is due to be followed by the release of Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, in January 2023.
Source link