Meghan and Harry like ‘dishwasher when it’s finished & keeps going’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will see a Netflix documentary focussed on their life and work since stepping away from the Royal Family released over the next few weeks. Netflix shared a teaser of the new project this week, sparking concerns about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex further criticising senior royals over their treatment of the couple. But commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti warned Harry and Meghan are at risk of pushing their public supporters into turning their backs on them because of their constant “whinging.”

Speaking to LBC about the prospect of the Sussexes’ shelving their brutal campaign against the Royal Family, Mr Sacerdoti drew a parallel between the couple and a dishwasher constantly reminding its owner of its presence at the end of a cycle.

He said: “In terms of just pursuing fame, and fortune related to that, controversy never hurts.

“In that respect, love or hate them, they’re going to keep earning money, the money is going to keep rolling in from these sort of contracts – the massive Spotify contract, the Netflix contract, even the book deal.

“So I don’t think they need to worry about the money in that respect, and fame or infamy are both contributing to all that.

