Meghan Markle resumes family tradition she shared with mum Doria

Meghan Markle returned to volunteering in Los Angeles as she used to when she was still a child living with her mother, Doria Ragland. The Duchess of Sussex shared pictures of herself and other volunteers preparing meals for over 300 women at the Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) on the Archewell website. Royal commentators Christina Garibaldi and Christine Ross noted Meghan had previously talked about helping her mother in showing support to their local community when she was growing up.
Royally Us host Ms Garibaldi said: “She spent the holiday preparing meals for 300 homeless women in Los Angeles.
“And it was well-documented on her Archewell Foundation website but this is great, giving back to the community, taking the time.
“She was dressed down, in the kitchen, working hard to feed these 300 women who really needed a good Thanksgiving meal.”
Ms Ross noted Meghan’s return to volunteering showed a “sort of consistency” in the Duchess’s commitment to helping the community, especially vulnerable women.
“DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence.”
Meghan Markle had previously visited the DWC centre in Vancouver during a six-week break from royal duties upon her return from her tour to South Africa with Prince Harry in 2019.
The Duchess of Sussex has long been an advocate for female empowerment and her focus as a working royal had been on providing support to young girls and women re-entering the workforce.
Meghan is believed to have spent the rest of Thanksgiving with her husband and two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.
The couple settled in a £14 million mansion in Montecito, a small residential town on the outskirts of Santa Barbara, shortly before the birth of their daughter in 2021.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose relationship has been marred since their departure nearly three years ago, are expected to remain stateside for the Christmas holidays.
