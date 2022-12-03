Middle Eastern city has the world’s best healthcare

However, expats were less happy when it came to career opportunities and wage growth in Abu Dhabi.

Although three in four expats thought that moving to Abu Dhabi has improved their career prospects, 31 percent thought they were paid unfairly for their work.

Abu Dhabi is the second biggest city in the UAE, behind Dubai, and has a population of around 1.5 million.

The cost of living in Abu Dhabi is fairly high and it’s the second most expensive place to live in the Middle East after Dubai.