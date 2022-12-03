Mike Tindall is behind Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb WhatsApp group

However, the disgraced MP is noticeably absent from the cast’s WhatsApp group at present, and has not yet been invited to join.
Scarlette spilled that Matt’s exclusion from the chat is down to royal family member Mike, who is the group admin.
Discussing how she is keeping in contact with her former campmates at the UK premiere of Will Smith’s upcoming film Emancipation on Friday, Scarlette also hinted that Matt may just be “too busy” to join the WhatsApp group at the moment.
She said: “I’m not the admin of that WhatsApp group so if Mike (Tindall) wants to invite him he absolutely can, but it’s not me to put the invitation out so we’ll see what happens.
“He might be busy you never know, he’s doing a lot of stuff, he’s got a lot of press coming up so he might be too busy.”
Express.co.uk has contacted a representative for Mike for comment.
Despite the apparent WhatsApp snub, Scarlette has insisted that she and her I’m A Celeb pals will be reuniting again soon.
“We’ve all said when we can, because we’re all over the country, we’ll get together and have a meal for Owen because he loves food,” the Channel 4 presenter said.
Since leaving the jungle, Scarlette went on to share her true feelings about Matt joining camp after being under fire for his handling of the Covid pandemic.
The TV star revealed that when she saw the MP arriving during the ITV show, it felt “absolutely weird”.
However, Matt recently shut down rumours that his relationship with former rugby player, and husband of the Queen’s granddaughter Zara Tindall, Mike had turned sour.
The former health secretary insisted that when Mike landed on him during the Celebrity Cyclone, he wasn’t at all offended.
