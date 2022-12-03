Mikel Arteta dealt nightmare scenario as Gabriel Jesus picks up





Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has suffered a huge blow after Gabriel Jesus was ruled out of the World Cup with a knee injury. The issue is reportedly set to keep him out for the next three to four weeks meaning he is a major doubt for the Gunners’ Premier League Christmas fixtures.

Jesus was taken off in the 63rd of Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Cameroon on Friday night after suffering the issue during the match. The striker underwent scans early on Saturday morning which revealed he would be unable to play no further in the tournament as a result of the injury. Brazilian media reports that he is set for a spell of three to four weeks on the sidelines which would leave his participation in Arsenal’s post-Christmas matches in serious doubt. The Gunners are scheduled to play West Ham on Boxing Day and Brighton on New Years’ Eve as they continue to push for the Premier League title and may have to do so without their No 9. The north London side are currently five points clear of Manchester City but are likely to come under increasing pressure from the Sky Blues when the intense title battle gets back underway. JUST IN: Chelsea boss Graham Potter warned of player revolt because of Tuchel

Jesus has been one of Arsenal’s star players this season, helping to transform the side’s attacking output since his summer arrival. While the goals have dried up in recent matches, he continues to link together most of the team’s attacks helping the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli to get on the scoresheet. It was not the only blow that Brazil suffered in the match against Cameroon with Alex Telles also ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a knee issue. His injury is believed to be more serious than that of the Arsenal man and he is likely to need surgery to correct it. The Selecao have been beset by injury problems throughout the World Cup with Neymar, Alex Sandro and Danilo all currently on the sidelines. Telles’ injury means they now have no recognised left-backs fully fit with right-footed centre-back Marquinhos forced to fill in there after the Sevilla defender went off. DON’T MISS…

Man Utd may sign their own Coutinho as Forlan recommends transfer

Havertz’s face a picture as Germany star collects World Cup award

Belgium’s Lukaku breaks dugout with one punch after horror performance

Brazil were favourites for the tournament before any match action got underway but their chances of winning the trophy have been hampered by their dire injury situation. Despite this, boss Tite has insisted his side will solider on as they seek to win the World Cup for a record-extending sixth time. “We feel the loss and we must feel the loss when we lose, as we won the first two matches it gives you a second chance but usually in the World Cup that is not the case,” he said after the defeat to Cameroon. “The Brazilian coach who lost to the first African team, that is now in my history. We have to suffer for 24 hours and then we have to start getting ready.” Brazil will face South Korea on Monday as they look for a place in the quarter-finals while Arteta will now be left sweating over the fitness of his star man in the meantime.