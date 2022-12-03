Minneapolis fire crews respond to fire at boarded up apartment

Fire officials said one person was injured after jumping from the second floor.

MINNEAPOLIS — One person was injured after jumping from the second-floor window to escape a fire at a boarded up apartment building Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, multiple people were inside the building at the time of the fire and, at one point, one of them jumped from an upper story window. Officials say the person was medically evaluated by HCMC paramedics and is in “stable” condition.

Deputy Chief Rita Juran said crews are working to figure out if anyone else was inside.

“We have unconfirmed reports that there may have been other people in the building. We cannot confirm this at the time. We have called the state fire marshal to the scene to help with the investigation,” Juran said.

“I’m just shocked,” said Michelle Davis. Davis lives next door to the building where the fire happened.

“I looked out my window and I just seen fire spewing out of the first, second and third floor,” Davis said. “I just hope no one else was in there… It’s known… the homeless… come and sleep at night to get out of the cold.”

Officials said they were called to a boarded up apartment near the Leaning Tower of Pizza just before 6:15 a.m. for a report of smoke coming from the building. Crews evacuated the building before the fire eventually spread to all four floors, resulting in a partial roof and exterior wall collapse in the alleyways.

Minneapolis Fire Department said no other buildings were damaged.

According to the Minneapolis city website, the property is owned by C David George. The city’s website shows 121 violations for the property dating back to June 7, 2000.

KARE 11 staff emailed C David George and called the phone number listed on a sign on the vacant building and have not heard back.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.