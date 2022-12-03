Modern Warfare 2 is the fastest Call of Duty to hit $1bn

Sign up for the GI Daily here to get the biggest news straight to your inbox
- Activision says Modern Warfare 2 has sold through more than $1 billion in its first ten days, a new record for the series
- The previous record holder was 2012’s Black Ops 2, which made $1 billion in 15 days
- Since launch, players have racked up 200 million hours of game time and over one billion multiplayer matches
- Activision claims Modern Warfare 2 is the “highest grossing entertainment opening of 2022.”
