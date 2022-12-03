Motorists warned of ice and snow on driveways and how to prevent





Temperatures are expected to drop over the weekend and into the new week, with drivers being warned of frost, ice and potentially even snow. Motorists with driveways are being urged to make use of key tips to help them keep safe and ensure they can prevent any buildup of unwanted winter weather.

Spread salt before snowfall Forward planning is always better, so if snow is forecast, motorists should sprinkle white salt over their driveway and walkways. Richard O’Connor at First Mats explained that the white salt lowers the freezing point of water, meaning the driveway will stay ice-free for longer periods of time. He said: “The grit salt they spread on the roads is pretty mucky stuff — it not only looks dirty, but that grit has to go somewhere, and it’s usually washed into your garden soil or walked into the house.” READ MORE: Drivers urged to top up ‘vital’ car fluid ahead of winter

Outdoor doormat Richard explained: “Outdoor mats have a coarse, often waffled, surface that helps remove and trap grit, snow, and water. This prevents damage to tiled or wooden floor surfaces and stops puddles by the front and back doors.” He added that rubber scraper mats or “waffle”-type mats collect the snow and grit from drivers’ shoes — drawing the dirt away from their shoe tread and storing them in little “pockets”, helping keep their floors safe from slips and slides. Outdoor mats are ideally paired with a good-quality indoor mat with a coarse fabric upper that soaks up any remaining water and removes smaller specks of dirt and grit. READ MORE: Drivers urged to use clever defrosting tips which ‘takes seconds’

Clear everything early It is easier to shift snow and ice when it is fresh, so drivers should make shovelling their first job of the day. Mr O’Connor said: “Try and get the job done before the sun comes out. Otherwise, it will melt the snow, which is more likely to turn to ice. “Make sure you don’t obstruct access to your home when you move the snow. And avoid shifting the snow into public footpaths and over utility hole covers.” Old rags People are always told to keep hold of old rags and cloths in the hope that one day they will need them. Now is the chance. Richard’s final tip was to leave some old towels or rags in the car or somewhere they can easily be found. If the car gets stuck on a slippery patch, place the rags in front of the drive wheels. The tyres should gain traction and get them out of their tricky spot.