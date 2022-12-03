NBA champions Shaq and Alonzo Mourning talk charity, pickleball

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation & Icy Hot unveil the latest “Comebaq Court,” refurbished athletic spaces helping underserved communities get back in the game, in collaboration with Alonzo Mourning at Overtown Youth Center in Miami, Flori on November 30, 2022.

NBA champions Shaquille O’Neal and Alonzo Mourning are reuniting to give fans reason to cheer again in Miami.

The former Heat centers, who brought Miami an NBA championship in 2006, are teaming up to refurbish a basketball court as part of a $20 million renovation at a youth center in South Beach. The project is funded by the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and its longtime partner Icy Hot, as part of their Comebaq Courts program that fixes up rundown courts.

Comebaq Courts has also refurbished basketball courts in Las Vegas, Nevada and Newark, New Jersey.

The latest “Comebaq Court” is located in Miami, inside Mourning’s Overtown Youth Center.

“When I got drafted in 1992, the first thing my mom said to me was ‘Baby, now that you’re rich and famous, you have a responsibility’,” O’Neal said. “She said all these kids look up to you, you have to say the right thing and do the right thing.”

The commitment to giving back was among the topics O’Neal and Mourning discussed in an interview with CNBC that included a weighing in on the state of the NBA and pickleball. They noted they want to pay it forward and ensure the next generation has the resources to win on and off the court.

“Shaq and I didn’t get here by ourselves. We got here because of the contributions of other people. I’m very fortunate and I know he is very fortunate for those people to help us get to this point,” Mourning said.

O’Neal said he grew up in the projects of Newark, New Jersey. His father insisted that he go across the street to the Boys & Girls Club to stay out of trouble. That’s where he developed his basketball game and a passion for being a disc jockey.

“Basketball was a life-changing event for me. It’s helped me stay out of trouble,” O’Neal said.

The newly renovated court is slated to reopen in 2023.