Need for Speed Unbound money glitch – how to do the money cheat

Knowing how to do the Need for Speed Unbound money glitch is a surefire way of racking up funds in the latest instalment in the series. It involves acquiring a high heat level, then hiding from the police in a very specific spot, as the feds will be unable to find you and you’ll earn extra cash every single time.

Need for Speed Unbound is one of many racing games in the series that has been going strong since the mid-90s, and it takes a lot from 2019’s Need for Speed Heat with a huge focus being placed on the police chases, a little like you’d find in Grand Theft Auto. Having cash for upgrades and better vehicles is necessary if you want the best cars, so keep reading for details on how to do the Need for Speed Unbound money glitch and cheat your way to luxury.

How to do the NFS Unbound money glitch

The Need for Speed Unbound money glitch is actually pretty simple. The first thing you want to do is acquire a heat level – the higher the better, because the more intense the police are chasing after you, the more money you can earn each time.

When you have some cops on your tail, head to the spot on the map marked above. You should be able to find a bridge on Southland Drive. Head below it and park up by the support beams. If done correctly, the police chasing you will try, but fail, to find you.

If you manage to get your heat level up to five, this will net you $2500 every single time. However, if you buy the Getaway Driver part from the garage, this will double your cash for escaping the cops, so you can earn $5000 each time. The only caveat to that is that you need to spend $50,000 upgrading the garage to Super first, then $32,000 on the part, so you’ll need to do some grinding to get those funds to begin with.

