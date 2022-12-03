Netflix Christmas Movies Schedule 2022

One of the best parts of Netflix Christmas movies is the ability to watch them while cuddling on your couch with cocoa, your favorite blanket and maybe your go-to holiday pajamas. This year, the Netflix Christmas movie schedule for 2022 began way early, though the slate is a little smaller than previous years.

Check out your complete guide for new Netflix Christmas movies and TV show for 2022.

“The Claus Family 2” Netflix

The Claus Family 2

Available now

Starring Jan Decleir, Mo Bakker, Bracha van Doesburgh, Renée Soutendijk

Jules went from being ambivalent about Christmas to embodying the spirit in a big way, splitting duties with his grandpa—who just happens to be Santa Claus. In this sweet sequel, Jules tries to use Parent Trap-like tactics to grant a little girl’s Christmas wish for her divorced parents to get back together.

Chord Overstreet and Lindsay Lohan in “Falling for Christmas” Netflix

Falling for Christmas

Available now

Starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet

Lindsay Lohan is a spoiled hotel heiress who has a nasty fall while hitting the slopes and develops amnesia. Luckily, there’s a hunky widow and single dad (Glee star Chord Overstreet) who is happy to make new memories with her.

Justin Hartley in “The Noel Diary” on Netflix Netflix

The Noel Diary

Available now

Starring Justin Hartley, Barrett Doss, Bonnie Bedelia and James Remar

While many road trip movies are full of hijinks, The Noel Diary is a tearjerker drama, which appears to be Hartley’s brand since This Is Us. Doss is the real star here, and you even get to hear her sing—a true Christmas treat that will bring joy to a movie that can feel, at times, otherwise a bit heavy.

Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze, Jr. in “Christmas With You” Netflix

Christmas With You

Available now

Starring Freddie Prinze, Jr. and Aimee Garcia

Aimee Garcia stars as pop star Angelina, who’s in desperate need of a new hit. She happens upon a handsome widower (Freddie Prinze Jr.) whose daughter is a huge fan—and as a bonus, the hunky single dad just happens to be an amazing songwriter to boot.

“Scrooge: A Christmas Carol” on Netflix Netflix

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Available now

Starring Luke Evans, Olivia Colman, Jonathan Pryce, Giles Terera, Jessie Buckley

A new animated musical take on A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol has everything you love about the classic Charles Dickens tale, plus some fun extras—like great songs!

“Christmas on Mistletoe Farm” Netflix

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm

Available now

Starring Scott Garnham, Kathryn Drysdale, Ashley Jensen, Celia Imrie, Stewart Wright

You may not believe it, but this is a Christmas movie about a widower. This time, he inherits a farm and has a hard time adjusting to country life—but his kids scheme to get him to stay on the land forever.

“The Great British Baking Show: Holidays” on Netflix Netflix

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays

Available now

Need some cute background noise while you do some holiday meal prep or baking? (Or, you know, while doing anything, including vegging out on the couch?) The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will get your mouth watering for something festive.

