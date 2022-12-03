Netflix Drops 34 New Images of The Witcher: Blood Origin

The promo campaign for The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny henry and Sophia Brown is in full swing. We just got our main trailer, and now Netflix has dropped many new images of the limited series, including some very interesting looks at Jaskier and Empress Merwyn.

The Empress

Perhaps the highlight of this batch is the new looks at Mirren Mack’s Empress Merwyn. It’s a rare occasion to see a character have multiple outfits during one season, so when it happens, it’s fascinating! Let’s take a look!