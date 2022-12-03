Categories
Netflix Drops 34 New Images of The Witcher: Blood Origin –


The promo campaign for The Witcher: Blood Origin starring Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, Lenny henry and Sophia Brown is in full swing. We just got our main trailer, and now Netflix has dropped many new images of the limited series, including some very interesting looks at Jaskier and Empress Merwyn.

The Empress

Perhaps the highlight of this batch is the new looks at Mirren Mack’s Empress Merwyn. It’s a rare occasion to see a character have multiple outfits during one season, so when it happens, it’s fascinating! Let’s take a look!

The bard

We’ve known that Joey Batey‘s Jaskier would be in this since October 2021, and we also reported that his role had been increased when the time came for the reshoots this April.

Declan de Barra confirmed this in an Entertainment Weekly interview: “When we got the chance to do some pickup shots, we were like, ‘Let’s make it even beefier and more poignant,’” he recalls. “And we did. I’m just very happy.”

Michelle Yeoh as Scian

Here we have several good Hi-Res looks as Michelle Yeoh‘s sword-wielding character Scian, who was the swordmaster for Sophia Brown’s Eile.

Sophia Brown as Eile

Next up we have Sophia Brows‘s Eile, the warrior and musician. She wanted to dedicate her life to music, but that’s not what fate had in store for her.

Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall

Up next is Laurence O’Fuarain‘s Fjall, who is a member of the Dog Clan, sword to protect the royal family. Fjall, who wields an axe, is more of a berserker type of an elf.

And many more!

Finally, we have many more photos featuring Michelle Yeoh as Scian, Laurence O’Fuarain as Fjall, Lenny Henry as Balor, Sophia Brown as Eile, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Huw Novelli as Brother Death, Zach Wyatt as Syndril and Lizzie Annis as Zacare. Have a look!

Season 3 of The Witcher is in post-production for a Summer 2023 release. The live-action prequel The Witcher: Blood Origin has been set a Christmas 2022 release. Stay tuned to Redanian Intelligence and do pop into our Discord server to join in on The Witcher conversation.





