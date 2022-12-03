Categories
Netflix Keeps Making a Huge Mistake (Disney Doesn’t)


Netflix (NFLX) – Get Free Report thinks it has a pricing problem. The streaming giant has seen subscriber growth stall and its plan to fix that involves launching cheaper, ad-supported tiers.

The problem is that a standard Netflix subscription costs $14.99 a month. If you watch one movie with another person in the room, you arguably have more than paid back your investment. Add in a series you like or a comedy special and you’re getting an unbelievable value for your entertainment dollar.

A single movie ticket costs an average of $11 and that does not count gas to get there, parking, snacks, or anything else. In theory, Netflix should be able to deliver that much value per person in your household each week.





