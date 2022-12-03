New £129 television could convince you to ditch your Fire TV

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick has another new rival to contend with this latest device not only featuring full access to all the most popular streaming apps but also a giant screen as well. Roku, which makes a number of popular telly-boosting accessories, has joined forces with tech giant RCA to launch a new TV that gets full smart functionality and Roku’s platform built-in.

That means there’s no need to buy additional dongles or set-top boxes as everything you need to binge on endless box sets comes tucked behind the screen.

To make things even more enticing, prices for these connected tellies start from just £129.99 at Amazon.

That low cost is for the 32-inch model but if that’s not big enough for living room then there are also 40-inch and 55-inch versions available.

The 40-inch Roku-powered TV costs £169.99 whilst you can pick up the 55-inch screen for £269.99 – that more expensive device gets full 4K technology for a pin-sharp picture.

Thanks to that Roku software, there’s easy access to all the most popular premium platforms such as Disney+ and Netflix plus free content found on Freeview Play, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All 4 and My5.