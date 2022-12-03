New environment awards scheme open for nominations

A NEW award scheme celebrating those protecting, restoring, and enhancing the West Midlands’ natural environment is now open for nominations.

Set up by the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA), the Natural Environment Awards will showcase the region’s good practice on the important issue recognising organisations for caring for local green spaces.

Judges will be looking for proven commitment and enthusiasm for preserving and creating green spaces in the West Midlands and how it helps the region reach its goal of achieving net zero by 2041.

It is hoped the awards will also inspire new projects and increase awareness about the importance of preserving the natural environment.

Nominations are open until January 2023 and the winners will be announced at an awards ceremony by West Midlands Mayor, Andy Street, in March.

Coun Ian Courts, WMCA portfolio lead for energy and environment and leader of Solihull Council, said: “We’re fortunate in the West Midlands for the incredible breadth of environmental and conservation work that takes place.

“We all have a duty to look after where we live and protect our vital green spaces.”

He added, through the accolades, passionate community groups, businesses, local authorities and educational institutions would receive the recognition they rightly deserved.

“Please do apply if you’ve been involved with a project that meets the criteria as your story will help to inspire others.”

Only organisations in the WMCA’s seven constituent authorities are eligible.

Visit wmca.org.uk and search for ‘environment’ for more.