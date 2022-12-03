Categories Entertainment New Monster Drama ‘Troll’ Has Become the #1 Movie on Netflix Post author By Google News Post date December 3, 2022 No Comments on New Monster Drama ‘Troll’ Has Become the #1 Movie on Netflix This Monster Drama Has Become the #1 Movie on Netflix After Only 48 Hours PureWow Source link Share this:TweetPrintTelegram Related Tags drama, Monster, movie, Netflix, troll By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Fortnite Chapter 4 Start Time: When Will Fortnite Servers Be Back → Climate minute: Single-use plastics like gift cards could be Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.