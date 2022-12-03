New ‘The Last of Us’ Trailer Shows Joel and Ellie’s

Brazil is kicking off the holiday season with the biggest fan convention of the year. As CCXP 2022 returns to in-person celebrations, cast and creatives from major studios have arrived in the Southern Hemisphere to reveal new trailers, posters, and behind-the-scenes teases for all of your favorite shows, movies, and more. One of 2023’s most anticipated series is HBO’s adaptation of the beloved Sony PlayStation game The Last of Us. The series stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role as Joel Miller, a smuggler tasked with bringing a girl thought to hold the cure for a world-ending virus, Ellie (Bella Ramsey), to the quarantine zone.





Today Pascal is in São Paulo to give fans a small taste of what we can expect from the upcoming series which premieres in January. During the panel, HBO released a full-length trailer for the series building off of the teaser we got earlier this year. The new trailer highlights the father-daughter-style relationship between Joel and Ellie. Set to a haunting version of A-ha‘s “Take On Me,” the new footage also shows another terrifying look at the Clickers and the post-apocalyptic world.

The Last of Us game series follows Joel and Ellie as they fight to survive in a post-apocalyptic version of the US. Ellie becomes a target when it’s discovered that she is seemingly immune to the Cordyceps infection that has turned the majority of the population into zombie-like creatures called Clickers. In a recent interview with Collider’s own Christina Radish, Murray Bartlett who is set to play Frank — a man who helped fortify a local town that Joel and Ellie pass through on their journey — has called the script for one of the upcoming episodes “one of the best hours of television” he’s ever read, saying that the series is “beautifully written.” Despite its horrifying monsters and dystopian setting, The Last of Us is expected to tell a very tender, human story, according to Bartlett.

Who Is In The Last Of Us?

In addition to Pascal, Ramsey, and Bartlett, the series is set to feature performances from Anna Torv who plays Tess, Joel’s partner in more ways than one, Nick Offerman is Bill, the former partner to Murray’s Frank, Gabriel Luna will appear as Tommy Miller, and a previous trailer revealed Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey is also set to appear. Merle Dandridge will be reprising the role she voiced in the video game series as Marlene, and the original Joel and Ellie, Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, are also set to appear in undisclosed roles. Rounding out the cast are Euphoria’s Storm Reid as Ellie’s friend Riley, Nico Parker (Dumbo), as Sarah Miller, and Jeffrey Pierce (Bosch), who voiced Tommy in The Last of Us Part II will be playing Perry.

The Last of Us premieres on HBO on January 15, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the new trailer down below.

