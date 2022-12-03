Next Week on Xbox: New Games for December 5 to 9 – Xbox Wire

Welcome to Next Week on Xbox! In this weekly feature we cover all the games coming soon to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and Game Pass! Get more details on these upcoming games below and click their profiles for further info (release dates subject to change). Let’s jump in!
Swordship – December 7
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
A futuristic lightning-fast dodge ’em up which flips the script on the traditional arcade shooter. Turn both the tide of battle and enemies on themselves by dodging, weaving and diving your way through an onslaught of enemies hell-bent on tearing your Swordship apart.
Togges – December 7
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Plunge into the colorful world of Togges. This unforgettable sandbox adventure is a combination of both something new and totally familiar. Solve puzzles by spreading and stacking these cute blocks called Togges around the cosmos to save the galaxy from the threads of the void.
Hindsight – December 6
What if the physical objects of everyday life, the possessions we hold close, were actual windows to the past? From the creator of Prune, Hindsight is a poignant narrative game exploring the sum of a woman’s life.
Bot Gaiden – December 7
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Bot Gaiden is all action, execution, and speed! Ninja robots Robyu and Bytron race to recover the power skulls that have been stolen by each of Giorqio’s 6 Hench-bots. Slicing everything in their path, they must reach their destination quickly.
Mech Armada – December 8
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Create and command custom mechs to outmaneuver The Swarm in this post-apocalyptic tactical turn-based rogue-lite. Leverage the terrain, learn each Mech’s unique skills, and use strategy and resources to survive an ever-changing series of battles to give humanity hope.
Terror of Hemasaurus – December 9
Play as a giant monster and wreak havoc on humanity in this retro city smash ‘em up! Punch buildings, slap helicopters, eat humans, kick cars — enjoy multiple ways to cause carnage! Satisfying arcade action and mindless destruction for up to 4-players!
Dobo’s Heroes – December 6
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
On a faraway planet, Dobo is a worldly renowned hero. He’s inspired the work of millions of people. But something had made Dobo shut himself off from the world. Fortunately, his family, especially his grandchildren, are trying to bring him back to life in this puzzle platformer where you need to help Dobo leave the depths of his world.
Hello Neighbor 2 – December 6
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery / Game Pass
Available on day one with Game Pass: Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about uncovering your creepy neighbor’s secrets. Play against a complex opponent controlled by an advanced AI that learns from you and all the other players! As time passes and the Neighbor adapts to the players’ patterns, his own behavior will change and surprise you. Will you be the one to outsmart the Neighbor and find out what he’s hiding? Pre-order now and start playing today!
Firefighting Simulator – The Squad – December 7
Optimized for Xbox Series X|S / Smart Delivery
Start the siren of your fire truck, grab your hose, and fight realistic fires to save lives. Discover over 30 diverse deployment locations spread across the city inspired by the North American West Coast. Equip yourself with authentic firefighting gear such as helmets, firefighter boots, and a breathing apparatus model by well-known firefighting equipment manufacturers.
Chained Echoes – December 8
Game Pass
Available on day one with Game Pass: Valandis is at war. The three kingdoms have been fighting for centuries. Peace seems to be no option. And yet, a magical weapon of mass destruction leads to a fragile one. One, which won’t last. Prepare yourself for an adventure in a world full of wonders, magic, mechs, charming characters, airships, and vicious foes. Will you be able to make peace everlasting with your heroes?
The Rumble Fish 2 – December 8
A legendary arcade game developed by Dimps in 2005, this fighting game gained popularity for its smooth visuals powered by S.M.A as well as the high level of strategy driven by its 2-gauges system. The console version contains new features such as an Online Versus Mode, a first for the series. It uses Rollback Netcode, which corrects lag between players, making for a streamlined experience online.
Afterglitch – December 9
An experimental third-person exploration sci-fi game where you play as an astronaut on a multidimensional journey to find an extraterrestrial civilization. Discover the hidden secrets of existence, embark on an extraordinary adventure beyond space-time, and explore unique fragments of parallel worlds without physical boundaries and limits.
