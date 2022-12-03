NIAGARA GENEALOGY: Gifts for genealogy lovers

Finding the perfect gift for the genealogist or family historian in your family can be tricky especially if you aren’t much interested in genealogy yourself. Or maybe you’re the genealogy lover and want to drop hints to your own family. (In this case, I suggest you post this column on the refrigerator!) Whatever category you fall in, here are a few gift ideas that are sure to please.

A map of your ancestor’s homeland. Someone who loves genealogy likely spends much of his or her day reading the names of villages and towns where his or her ancestors were born. How about a wall map that shows these locations in detail? It could be a working map for placing pin or something more decorative, such as an antique map. A Google search will show you what’s available for online ordering.

DNA kits. Having your DNA tested can help uncover your ethnicity, distant relatives and even health information that can be useful. There are many kits to choose from but they each give similar results. Include a guide to understanding their results and they will proclaim you “gifter-extraordinaire.”

Family recipes. Food is as much a part of our family history as documents and photos. A certain smell can take you back in time faster than any written words. If creating a book of recipes to give overwhelms you, how about a coupon for a cooking lesson to teach a favorite family recipe including the ingredients? You will be creating a memory that lasts forever while passing on a tradition to your family historian.

Genealogy related books. When genealogists aren’t doing genealogy, we’re reading about genealogy. Books are as much a passion as the documents and headstones. I would consider books dedicated to a region or ethnicity of interest. As an example, one of my favorites is “The History of Canada” that has been so useful in understanding my maternal ancestor’s movements in that region.

Magnifying glass. Seems like a silly gift, right? The thing about old books and documents is that they have text that is crazy small. How in the world people read text that small a hundred years ago is a mystery to me, but with a little help from a magnifying glass it’s possible today.

Genealogical society membership. Check out niagaragenealogy.org for member-only perks and while you’re there see what the society offers in the online store. Local maps and cemetery guides would make a wonderful add-on to the gift of membership ($20 per year).

Office supplies. I hit the motherload of three-ring binders recently while going through old boxes from work and my husband thought I won the lottery because of my woohoo-ing and happy dance. An office supply store can be a genealogist’s paradise! A gift card is always welcome and gives a green light to blow it on things like paper clips, post-it tabs and, yes, three-ring binders.

Echo speaker. Alexa helps me calculate dates, look up state capitals and calculate distances, tells me about historical events and people and so much more. Oh, and I can also ask her to play some music, so I never have to get up from my research.

Novelty items. Who wouldn’t love an “I Seek Dead People” T-shirt? Anything with a genealogy touch makes a great gift. Check out funstuffforgenealogists.com.

No matter what gift you decide on, the fact that you are fueling your genealogist’s passion will put you right up there with Santa as the best gift-giver! I wish each of you a happy, healthy, and safe holiday season, see you in 2023!