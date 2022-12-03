Nick Cannon Shared A Personal Message To Fans After Being

He shared a couple of photos of himself in a black beanie and face mask from his hospital bed to reassure his fans that he was doing alright.
The Masked Singer host wrote on Instagram on Dec. 2: “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else.”
He told fans “don’t trip” and that he doesn’t “need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and [he] will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever…”
Nick — who’s expecting his 12th child — is confident he will bounce back. “It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle,” he said.
Nick continued to share that he came down with pneumonia only a day after his sold-out New York performance for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live at Madison Square Garden.
“Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison Square Garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room,” he said in his post. “Life is definitely a rollercoaster!”
He signed off the personal message to fans with the hashtag #LupusWarrior.
Many of his collaborators and friends shared messages of support:
Best wishes for a quick recovery, Nick.
Source link