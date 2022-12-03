Noor Malik wins battle of sexes in HTR Tennis

LAHORE-Wapda’sNoor Malik defeated Khurram Imtiaz 9-7 in the Battle of Sexes match in the 7thHassan Tariq Rahim National Ranking Tennis Championship here at Lahore Gymkhanaon Saturday.

Noor, daughter of renowned coach and ex-Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, showed her class against experienced Khurram Imtiaz and edged him out by 9-7 to in the battle of sexes in style. The boys U-18 title was clinched by Sami Zeb Khan, whobeat Hashish Kumar 7-5, 6-3. In men’s doubles semifinals, Aqeel/Abid beat Muzamil/Mudassir 7-6, 6-1 while Barkatullah/Shoaib beat Heera/Yousuf 6-0, 6-4.