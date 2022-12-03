Norway: A lot of changes in Melodi Grand Prix 2023! – Eurovision

The Norwegian Public Broadcaster has announced some major changes for MGP 2023! There will be no automatic finalists, fewer semi-finalists, but with more artists!

MGP 2023 will be completed into four nights. Three semi-finals and a grand final; that’s the programme of Norway’s national final for Eurovision 2023. MGP 2023 will be hosted by Arian Engebø and Stian ‘Staysman’ Thorbjørnsen, both very popular, both on TV and radio.

100% televoting will be used in the three semi-finals, while in the final there will be, for the first time since 2019, an international jury that will determine 50% of the result.

Seven songs will compete in each semi-final. The first three songs according to the votes will advance to the grand final. There will be no duels, no second chance round.

The 21 artists will be announced on January 4th. On the same day, we will also find out in which semi-final they will compete. Songs will be revealed on a weekly basis. The Grand Final will take place at the Spectrum in Trondheim, where it was held in 2020. The MGP 2023 schedule is as follows:

1st Final – 14/1/2023

2nd Semi-Final – 21/1/2023

3rd Semi-Final – 28/1/2023

Final – 4/2/2023

This year Norway was represented by Subwoolfer with Give That Wolf A Banana, which finished in tenth place in the final!

Source: Eurovision.tv