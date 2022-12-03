Norway House in Mpls. hosts Gingerbread Wonderland

The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists.

MINNEAPOLIS — In the heart of Minneapolis there is a perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

The Norway House is filled with gingerbread houses that are all designed by local artists.

Max Stevenson is the director of exhibitions for Norway House and joins KARE 11 News Saturday to talk about Gingerbread Wonderland.

Recipe: Kom Hjem

● Coarse or granulated sugar

● ¼ cup cranberry juice cocktail

● 2 tbsps. (1 oz.) aquavit or citron-flavored aquavit

● 2 tbsps. (1 oz.) blue Curaçao liqueur

● 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

1. Moisten rim of chilled martini glass with lime wedge. Sprinkle sugar onto small plate and dip moistened rim

into the sugar to coat lightly.

2. Fill cocktail shaker with ice. Add cranberry juice, aquavit, Curaçao, and lime juice; cover and shake. Strain

3. Garnish your drink with a lemon or lime wedge. Cheers! Skål